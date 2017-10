Spanish riot police used batons and rubber bullets to storm polling stations in Catalonia on Sunday, triggering clashes as thousands turned out to vote in an independence referendum banned by Madrid. At least 92 people were confirmed injured out of a total of 761 who went to hospital, Catalan authorities said, as police cracked down […]

