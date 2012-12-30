24

views
Unfave

Scores Killed as Military Foils Attempt by Boko Haram to Invade Maiduguri

By Michael Olugbode Scores of people were killed in Maiduguri on Thursday night as Boko Haram unleashed eight suicide bombers on the troubled town. Apart from the suicide bombers, the terrorist group attempted to invade the town with a small group of fighters that attempted driving in on motorcycles. Eyewitnesses said many of the terrorists […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added February 17, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Scores Killed as Military Foils Attempt by Boko Haram to Invade Maiduguri
    added February 17, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Scores killed as military battles insurgents in Maiduguri
    added January 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Graphic photos: One soldier dies as Military foils Boko Haram attempt on an IDP camp in Dikwa town
    added February 25, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. 11 killed as military foil Boko Haram invasion into Maiduguri
    added May 30, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Boko Haram is alien, must be crushed, says Jonathan
    added December 30, 2012 from Guardian News