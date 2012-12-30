Scores Killed as Military Foils Attempt by Boko Haram to Invade Maiduguri

By Michael Olugbode Scores of people were killed in Maiduguri on Thursday night as Boko Haram unleashed eight suicide bombers on the troubled town. Apart from the suicide bombers, the terrorist group attempted to invade the town with a small group of fighters that attempted driving in on motorcycles. Eyewitnesses said many of the terrorists […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added February 17, 2017

from This Day News

