SEC Appoints Deloitte to Lead Forensic Audit of Oando as Firm’s Shares are Suspended on JSE

 Market welcomes action Goddy Egene In furtherance of its resolve to carry out a forensic audit of Oando Plc, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed that it has appointed audit firm, Akintola Williams Deloitte, to lead the team of experts to undertake the audit of Oando. Other experts appointed by SEC are registrar, […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 19, 2017
from This Day News

