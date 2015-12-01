20

views
Unfave

Second FATE Alumni Conference Sets to Unlock Growth Strategies for Entrepreneurs | Wednesday, September 27th

FATE Foundation a premier not-for-profit organization promoting business and entrepreneurial development in Nigeria said it has perfected all arrangement for its second Annual Alumni Conference. Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2017. Time: 9 am. Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos. The Annual Alumni Conference is a platform for FATE alumni and other Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise entrepreneurs to […] The post Second FATE Alumni Conference Sets to Unlock Growth Strategies for Entrepreneurs ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 20, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Senate set to create special fund for constituency projects
    added December 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. New Media Conference 2016 : Converging To Streamline Growth Paths | 27th May, 2016
    added May 09, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. Pepenazi set to drop New Music Video “Ase” featuring Tiwa Savage | See B.T.S Photos
    added May 10, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Third time is the charm! Football legend Pele set to tie the knot for the third time at age 75
    added July 10, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. U-23 AFCON: Siasia Set To Make Midfield Changes For Egypt Clash
    added December 01, 2015 from Complete Sports