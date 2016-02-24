login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Eight universities may deny 143, 000 placements
I am like a preacher – Oba Ewuare 11
Security, always first to crash in Rivers’ endless political crisis
We want to reduce unemployment in Kogi through agriculture – Commissioner
P-Square will come back only if the respect is back — Peter Okoye
Trending Nigerian News
Nobody has my nude photos, I’m not on Facebook — Ghanaian Vickie Ama cries out
The Return of Munira Marwa
Billionaire Magnate, Femi Otedola, and Friends Celebrate First Daughter, Tolani, in a High-octane Musical Showcase
True Federalism: Southern governors must work together – Ambode
Aare Ona Kakanfo: Eze Ndigbo congratulates Gani Adams
21
views
Security, always first to crash in Rivers’ endless political crisis
Added October 29, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Security, always first to crash in Rivers’ endless political crisis
added October 29, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
Death toll rises to 18 in Rivers shootings
added February 24, 2016 from
The Punch News
Photos: Former first lady, Patience Jonathan, spotted at event in Rivers state
added June 25, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Rerun: Anxiety as police beef up security in Rivers
added December 08, 2016 from
The Punch News
Photos: Murdered APC chieftain, his wife and son laid to rest in Rivers State
added October 21, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us