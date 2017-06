A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a security guard, Zakaria Jacob, to four-month imprisonment for sleeping at his duty post. As a result of his alleged night nap, the court said, thieves burgled his employer’s premises. Jacob, 32, who resides at Waru Apo village, Abuja, is standing trail on a count […]

