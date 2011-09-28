10

views
Unfave

Security operatives in dilemma over Evans, say capable of organising jailbreak

Added June 30, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Security operatives in dilemma over Evans, say capable of organising jailbreak
    added June 30, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Dickson Summons Emergency Meeting over Killing of Security Operatives in Bayelsa
    added May 11, 2016 from This Day News
  3. First Navy Commander Takes Over Headship of Security Operations in N’Delta
    added June 24, 2016 from This Day News
  4. Gunmen, security operatives in shoot-out in Yobe
    added August 12, 2012 from Vanguard News
  5. PDP in dilemma over Kogi poll
    added September 28, 2011 from The Punch News