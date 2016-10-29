A team of security operatives made up of policemen, agents of the Department of State Services (DSS), and agents of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission on Wednesday raided the house of former Vice-President Namadi Sambo in Kaduna. According to an eyewitness who spoke to Punch, the operatives arrived at the residence around 3pm […] The post Security Operatives Raid Former Vice President Namadi Sambo’s House appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added June 29, 2017

