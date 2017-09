A London-bound British Airways flight was evacuated at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport on Sunday due to a security scare, but was later cleared for take-off, the airport’s operator said. A spokesman for Aeroports de Paris said an incident “linked to security” had led staff to evacuate the 130 passengers onboard Heathrow-bound flight BA303. “There […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 17, 2017

from The Punch News