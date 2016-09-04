24

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd seen kissing at Coachella

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's who started dating a couple of months ago were seen showing massive PDA at 2017 Coachella on Friday. The couple was spotted making their way to Travis Scott's performance Friday evening. with The Weeknd holding Selena by the hand to help make their way through the crowds. They were seen kissing with their arms wrapped around each other as they eventually settled in
