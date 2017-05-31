19

views
Unfave

Sen. Adeleke dances with three lady’s

Added October 28, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Sen. Adeleke dances with three lady’s
    added October 28, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. “Lanre Dances with Heaven & He’s committed to showing us how” – TY Bello & Lanre Olusola Create Magic!
    added August 31, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. "I would rather one Senator that dances than one that threatens to sleep with people's wives!" Alibaba reacts to Sen. Adeleke being criticized for dancing
    added July 11, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. See Mo Abudu like never before dancing at Nkiru Anumudu's birthday party
    added July 11, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. 3-week-old girl gets bitten to death after being left alone with the family's three pit bulls
    added May 31, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog