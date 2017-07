Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Senate on Thursday approved external loans for 10 states totaling $750m for the financing of various projects across the country. The benefitting states are Kaduna, Ogun, Ebonyi, Abia, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Enugu, Plateau and Ondo. From the African Development Bank, Abia is getting $200m for Rural Access and Mobility Project; […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 27, 2017

from The Punch News