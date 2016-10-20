21

Senate approves appointment of 45 non-career ambassadorial nominees, rejects two nominees

The Senate today confirmed the nomination of 45 out of the 47 nnon-career ambassadorial ominees President Buhari sent to it for confirmation. The senators confirmed the nomination of 45 of the nominees but rejected two based on recommendations from the senate committee on Foreign Affairs. The two rejected nominees are Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo State and Jacob Daodu from Ondo State. A
