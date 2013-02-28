Senate C’tee Summons Baru, Shell over Revocation, Re-award of OML 13

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has summoned the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Maikanti Baru, and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over the alleged revocation and re-award of Oil Mining Licence (OML) 13 without due process. The NNPC was accused […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 16, 2017

from This Day News

