Senate has “no power or authority to summon me. Period!” – Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Adviser Itse Sagay

The Senate on Wednesday, summoned Professor Itse Sagay, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC) over his statement on the Upper Chamber’s decision to stand down screening of Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) appointed by President Buhari. The Senate took the decision in protest of Ibrahim Magu‘s continuance as the acting Chairman of the Economic and […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added March 30, 2017
from Bella Naija

