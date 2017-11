Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Senate on Thursday approved the move by the Ogun State Government to obtain a $350m loan from the World Bank. The upper chamber of the National Assembly also approved the 2018 budget of the Federal Capital Territory with a total estimate of N222,360,551,512. The approval of Ogun State’s loan request followed […]

Added November 09, 2017

from The Punch News