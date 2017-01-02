Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Senate on Tuesday opposed the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for the repairs of its runway and the diversion of flights to the Kaduna airport. The lawmakers summoned the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Minister of Works, Housing and […] The post Senate opposes Abuja airport closure, summons Amaechi, Fashola, others appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Added January 10, 2017

