Senate scraps FERMA, adopts FRA

The Senate on Thursday has scrapped the Federal Road Maintenance Agency and replaced it with Federal Roads Authority. The bill, sponsored by Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano-APC), was read for the third time at plenary before it was passed through a unanimous vote by the senators. The Senate, however, rejected the report on National Road Funds, […]

Added June 08, 2017

