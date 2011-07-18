14

Senate Stands by Resolution Calling for Babachir’s Sack, Agrees to Screen Magu

Uproar as Senator Shehu Sani accuses presidency of hypocrisy, lies Says Buhari’s letter clearing SGF is funeral for anti-graft war Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja The Senate tuesday said it would screen the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, in accordance with legislative procedures, but elected to stand by […]
January 24, 2017
