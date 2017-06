Sen. Sabo Nakudu (APC- Jigawa Central) has facilitated the release of 13 inmates from prison in the state. Mr Adam Muhammad, the spokesman of the state command of the Nigeria Prison Service (NPS), confirmed this on Sunday. He said the inmates were released from three prisons in the state. The spokesman said seven of the inmates were […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 25, 2017

from The Punch News