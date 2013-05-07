14

views
Unfave

Senators kick against planned N5 levy on petroleum products

Added June 08, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Pipeline professionals kick against subsidy removal
    added May 07, 2013 from Vanguard News
  2. Senate drops controversial N5 fuel levy bill
    added June 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Senate kicks against N309bn electricity bond
    added October 11, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Writers kick against plan to re-arrest journalists
    added January 23, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. NACCIMA kicks against planned increase in electricity tariff
    added December 21, 2015 from The Punch News