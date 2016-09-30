33

views
Unfave

Seplat’s staff’s wife kidnapped

Added July 02, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photos: Police arrest one of the masterminds of CBN Governor's wife kidnap
    added December 13, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. CBN Gov’s wife kidnap: IG deploys helicopters along Benin-Agbor Road
    added September 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Seplat’s staff’s wife kidnapped
    added July 02, 2017 from Vanguard News
  4. Man charged with stoning, pursuing bank’s staff, customers with nailed plank
    added December 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Abductors of Anglican church’s scribe’s wife demand N20m
    added December 14, 2016 from The Punch News