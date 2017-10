Sami Khedira hit a hat-trick as ten-man Juventus kept pace with leaders Napoli and Inter Milan in a 6-2 goalfest at Udinese Sunday as AC Milan’s campaign unravelled further with a goalless draw at Genoa. Massimilano Allegri’s champions desperately needed to win at Udine after claiming just one point in their previous two league games. […]

Added October 22, 2017

