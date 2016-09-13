23

views
Unfave

Service Providers Lose over 1m Internet Users

Service providers in Nigeria’s telecommunications networks lost 1,275,573 internet users in February, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said. The NCC made the disclosure in its internet subscribers’ data for February. The News Agency of Nigeria obtained the data yesterday in Lagos. The publication indicated that internet users on both Global System for Mobile communications […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added March 25, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Service Providers Lose over 1m Internet Users
    added March 25, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Service providers lose over 1m internet users
    added March 25, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Reps urge online safety for Internet users
    added October 27, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. NCC uncovers 41 illegal Internet Service Providers
    added September 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. NCC discovers 41 illegal Internet Service Providers
    added September 13, 2016 from The Punch News