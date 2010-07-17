13

Service resumes a week after Shooting at Ozubulu Church

Normal service has resumed at St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, a week after gunmen shot at worshipers during early morning mass. According to an exclusive by News Agency of Nigeria, whose correspondent attended the service, officials of the state government led by the Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobelu were present. The turnout was reportedly […] The post Service resumes a week after Shooting at Ozubulu Church appeared first on BellaNaija.
