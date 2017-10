Actress Alyssa Milano has sparked a massive outpouring with a simple Twitter request that women respond “me too” if they’ve been sexually assaulted or harassed. More than 27,000 people replied, making “#MeToo” the top trending topic through the day Sunday. The avalanche of painful personal stories comes amid a series of high profile sex abuse […]

October 16, 2017

