25

views
Unfave

Sexual Harassment: Netflix says it will no longer work with Kevin Spacey

58-year-old actor Kevin Spacey and Netflix will no longer be working together, following allegations of sexual assault. According to THR, in an official statement released by the company, they announced that they will not be involved in the production of the show as long as Kevin is included. The statement read: Netflix will not be […] The post Sexual Harassment: Netflix says it will no longer work with Kevin Spacey appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 04, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Sexual Harassment: Netflix says it will no longer work with Kevin Spacey
    added November 04, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. ‘One Day, Very Soon, It Will No Longer be News that Some of us are Gay’ – Kehinde Bademosi Writes
    added January 09, 2015 from Bella Naija
  3. We will no longer cooperate with APC govt —PDP Senate caucus •Says freezing of Fayose’s account political
    added June 22, 2016 from Tribune News
  4. Sexual Abuse: Emmys will no longer Honour Kevin Spacey with 2017 Founders Award
    added October 31, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Justin Bieber says he will no longer take photos with fans
    added May 10, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog