58-year-old actor Kevin Spacey and Netflix will no longer be working together, following allegations of sexual assault. According to THR, in an official statement released by the company, they announced that they will not be involved in the production of the show as long as Kevin is included. The statement read: Netflix will not be […] The post Sexual Harassment: Netflix says it will no longer work with Kevin Spacey appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 04, 2017

from Bella Naija

