Shameful, irresponsibile that DSS is now leaking Nigerians phone conversations to Sahara Reporters - Fayose

Read the statement below... Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has accused the Department of State Service (DSS) of recording telephone conversations of Nigerians perceived as critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) government, editing the conversations and leaking same to Sahara Reporters, which has now become the official propaganda platform of the federal government. Governor Fayose, who said he was not bothered by the new sinister antic of the federal ...

