• Fuel shortages loom as lenders threaten seizure of tank farms over oil marketers’ bad loans • France targets €1bn investment in Nigeria’s oil sector Ejiofor Alike in Lagos and Chineme Okafor in Abuja with agency report Shareholder groups in the capital market, speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria have advised Etisalat Nigeria to […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added June 28, 2017

from This Day News