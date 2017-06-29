15

Shaydee releases New Single “Koyewon” under New Management | Listen on BN

Following months of anticipation of what vocal powerhouse Shaydee will do next, the highly rated singer drops his latest single titled “Koyewon” produced by TK, as he signs with management Bankhead Music. Known for his unique warm vocals, Shaydee takes fans on another musical journey with “Koyewon” which tells the story of a new dawn […] The post Shaydee releases New Single “Koyewon” under New Management | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.
