23

views
Unfave

Shell, Agip to do 50 per cent integration, fabrications of projects in-country

Added September 11, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. Shell, Agip to do 50 per cent integration, fabrications of projects in-country
    added September 11, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. PDP concedes 50 per cent of structure to Orji
    added July 31, 2010 from Nigerian Compass
  3. Hospital offers 50 per cent subsidy on IVF
    added August 12, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. N’Assembly may cut ministries’ budget by 50 per cent
    added February 10, 2011 from Guardian News
  5. Nigerian, German bilateral trade falls by 50 per cent
    added October 10, 2016 from The Punch News