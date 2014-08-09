login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Libya, Nigeria May Be Asked to Cap Oil Output Soon, Kuwait Says
Oil Pact Monitors Won't Discuss Further Cuts at July Meet-Report
HIV/AIDS: Nigeria risks one million deaths in five years, NACA warns - Premium Times
Ballerinas, A-List stars, & Champagne! #BonangTurns30 in Style
“Nigeria will remain the same if we the so called millennials sit back and make memes all day” – Mo’Cheddah
Trending Nigerian News
Osun election: Sheriff, Makarfi celebrate PDP victory
Chelsea sign Germany defender Rudiger
Mugabe sick, jets to Singapore for treatment
Kwara Youths Threaten To Recall Saraki, Accuse Him Of Pursuing Personal Interest
Ethiopia unsettles Nigerians in transit over currency declaration
9
views
Sheriff’s PDP congratulates Adeleke, electorate on victory in Osun Bye-Election
Added July 09, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Sheriff’s PDP congratulates Adeleke, electorate on victory in Osun Bye-Election
added July 09, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Governor Aregbesola Coasts To Victory In Osun Governorship Election
added August 09, 2014 from
Sahara Reporters
Accept Modu Sheriff’s PDP governorship candidates list, court orders INEC
added June 30, 2016 from
The Punch News
#BBNaija’s Marvis denies leading Efe on while in The Big Brother House | WATCH
added June 24, 2017 from
Bella Naija
Buhari’s health sparks fresh debate on leadership in Nigeria
added February 20, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us