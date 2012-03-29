27

views
Unfave

Shettima approves recruitment of 300 graduates

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno has approved immediate recruitment of 300 fresh graduates into the state Civil Service. Shettima gave the approval while presenting certificates to 10 youth sponsored by the State Government for a one-year course on electricity generation, distribution and transmission at the National Power Training Institute, Maiduguri, on Sunday. Malam Isa Gusau, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 23, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Shettima approves recruitment of 300 graduates
    added July 23, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Shettima approves recruitment of 200 graduates
    added March 29, 2012 from Vanguard News
  3. Tambuwal Approves Recruitment of 96 Science Teachers, 20 State Counsels
    added October 20, 2016 from This Day News
  4. Tambuwal Approves Recruitment of 96 Science Teachers, 20 State Counsel
    added October 17, 2016 from This Day News
  5. Ayade approves recruitment of 1, 000 teachers
    added August 31, 2016 from Guardian News