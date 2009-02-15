Related Nigerian News
- Shock as 21,780 Kaduna teachers fail primary four exam
added October 10, 2017 from Vanguard News
- Kaduna to recruit 25,000 after 20,000 Teachers fail Primary 4 Exams
added October 10, 2017 from Bella Naija
- How Kwara teachers failed primary four pupils' examination - Commissioner
added February 15, 2009 from Nigeria World
- 4,403 Ebonyi teachers failed screening –SUBEB
added October 23, 2016 from The Punch News
- Tonto Dikeh cries profusely as she talks about her failed marriage, says she is aware that Rosey Meurer is sleeping with her husband
added March 08, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog