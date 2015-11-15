27

views
Unfave

Shock as registered church discovered to be sex club

Added May 14, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Shock as registered church discovered to be sex club
    added May 14, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Sperm donor with 36 children who had the 'perfect profile' discovered to be a fraud
    added April 13, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Middle-aged gay man in Belgium asks to be euthanized because he can't accept his sexuality
    added June 13, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Woman who survived Paris terror attack by pretending to be dead shares harrowing account of her experience
    added November 15, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Alleged forgery of Senate rules: Saraki, Ekweremadu to be arraigned today June 21st
    added June 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog