login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Electricity theft: Ikeja Electric launches whistle blowing platform
JSS2 boy found hanging in chicken pen in Benue
Mixed reactions trail relocation of Imo automobile market
15 people survive in Myanmar military plane crash
Make it Happen!
Trending Nigerian News
Parents of kidnapped Lagos pupils protest at Ambode’s office
Trump's Proposed Cuts To Foreign Food Aid Are Proving Unpopular
Mark Zuckerberg just gave a big shout out to this Nigerian woman
2 hawkers remanded in prison over KAI official’s death
Urhobo rejects inclusion in Biafra map, warns IPOB, MASSOB
20
views
Shocker: Sunday Oliseh Authoritarian Attitude Might Cost Him
Added June 08, 2017
from Cybereagles
Related Nigerian News
Shocker: Sunday Oliseh Authoritarian Attitude Might Cost Him
added June 08, 2017 from
Cybereagles
Sunday Oliseh and the NFF, Marriage of convenience - by Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello
added July 12, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
'I fear Super Eagles players might reject call ups because of owed salaries' - Sunday Oliseh
added January 29, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
“It is clear Sunday Oliseh wants to remain in the news, we'll demand N10m from him - NFF
added March 16, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
We have paid Sunday Oliseh,so we are ready to meet him in court - NFF
added March 02, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us