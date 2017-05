GBENGA ADENIJI writes about the views of married couples on the suitability or otherwise of worshipping in the same place Forty-two-year-old Christopher Martins is neither a Muslim nor a Christian. But his wife is a Christian. The father of three, who is a businessman, told SUNDAY PUNCH that he always obliged his wife anytime she […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 28, 2017

from The Punch News