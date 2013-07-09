login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
‘Ndigbo preferred “death in the process of fighting … dignity rather than eternal slavery”
Making people happy with my music, my greatest accomplishment —Wizkid
Shun usury, haram business, Sheikh Adelakun urges Muslims
Avoid being wasteful
The fun in Ramadan
Trending Nigerian News
Quit order: Igbo living in North relocate wives, children
Reps call for hitch free Immigration recruitment exercise
We’ ll ensure FG immortalises MKO Abiola – Ogun govt
Man City sign Ederson
Messi agrees new five-year Barcelona deal
9
views
Shun usury, haram business, Sheikh Adelakun urges Muslims
Added June 08, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
NSCDC Urges Muslims to be Wary of Beggars During Fasting at Mosques
added June 05, 2016 from
Bella Naija
NASFAT urges Muslims to be tolerant
added January 17, 2016 from
The Punch News
Ramadam: NSCIA urges Muslims to pray for peace
added July 14, 2013 from
Vanguard News
Pray for your leaders, Shettima urges Muslims
added July 10, 2013 from
Vanguard News
Jonathan urges Muslims to pray for peace, security, unity at Ramadan
added July 09, 2013 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us