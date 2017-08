Club-record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a stunning long-range volley just after half-time to secure Everton’s place in the Europa League group stage following a 3-1 aggregate victory over Hajduk Split on Thursday. The Iceland midfielder fired home from 40 yards within seconds of the restart in Croatia as Everton held on for a 1-1 draw […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 24, 2017

from The Punch News