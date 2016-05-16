Nigerian lifestyle and food blogger Sisi Yemmie is out with another episode of her vlog series Sisi Weekly. On this episode, as she celebrates her third wedding anniversary, she sits down with her husband, Yomi and they share what marriage has been like so far. Watch The post Sisi Yemmie shares what Marriage has been like as she Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary in New Vlog appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 26, 2017

from Bella Naija

