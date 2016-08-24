11

views
Unfave

Sister-in-law beats brother’s wife for taking husband to court

Added July 20, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Woman cries out for help to locate her brother-in-law, a Nigerian soldier that went missing in 2015
    added December 11, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Nicki Minaj's brother's wife files for divorce days before their one-year wedding anniversary
    added September 01, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. My brother-in-law beats me at the slightest excuse, woman tells court
    added May 31, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Man Kills Mother, Brother’s Wife in Kwara
    added August 24, 2016 from This Day News
  5. Herdsman kills mother, brother’s wife in Kwara
    added August 24, 2016 from The Punch News