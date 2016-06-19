10

views
Unfave

Siya Beyile is the Youngest African GQ South Africa Cover Star

23-year-old Siya Beyile is the brainbox behind one of South Africa’s leading online fashion and lifestyle destinations The Threaded Man. After winning the highly coveted Jameson Select Reserve Man of Character Award at the GQ Best Dressed Awards in 2016, the Eastern Cape-born fashionista is featured in this year’s GQ South Africa‘s Style Spring/Summer issue, making him the youngest […] The post Siya Beyile is the Youngest African GQ South Africa Cover Star appeared first on ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 08, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Teyana Taylor sizzles on the Cover of GQ South Africa
    added August 22, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. As You’ve Never Seen her! Minnie Dlamini Covers GQ South Africa’s May 2017 Issue
    added April 24, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. TV Presenter & actress, Minnie Dlamini covers her body with just 'fur' for GQ South Africa
    added April 24, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Why BBM is thriving in Nigeria and South Africa
    added November 04, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Mo Abudu Is The Only African Woman On The Top 100 Business Visionaries In The World List
    added June 19, 2016 from Woman.ng