8

views
Unfave

Slain Assistant Commissioner of Police: NUJ commiserates with Ughelli Area command

Added May 12, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Assistant Commissioner of Police commits suicide in Edo
    added December 31, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Nigeria Police recover N2.7m bribe money from Assistant Commissioner of Police
    added October 14, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. [BREAKING] Gunmen attack Assistant Commissioner of Police in Delta
    added May 08, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Photos: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari celebrates death of Vampire
    added March 02, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Policeman, Abba Kyari becomes the youngest assistant commissioner of police in Nigeria
    added December 30, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog