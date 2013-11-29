18

Smart Protectionism! Chiedu Moghalu calls for Federal Government in Nigeria to protect Young Industries in the Country

Former Central Bank Deputy Governor, Chiedu Moghalu, has called for the Federal Government of Nigeria to protect young industries in the country through ‘smart protectionism’ by charging tariffs for a seven-year period, under the auspices of the special and differentiated provisions of the World Trade Organization treaty. Speaking on the theme “The Challenge of Economic […] The post Smart Protectionism! Chiedu Moghalu calls for Federal Government in Nigeria to protect Young Industries in the ...
Added November 20, 2017
from Bella Naija

