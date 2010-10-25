19

Smoke fills the cabin of an Aero Flight from PHC to Lagos (video)

The cabin of an Aero Flight from Port Harcourt to Lagos this evening, April 18th, was filled with smoke just 20mins before they landed in Lagos. Passengers said they could see the wings spark and fire alarms were even going off. There were fire trucks all over when the plane touched down but thankfully they landed safely and there was no incident. Watch the video sent in by a passenger above
Added April 18, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

