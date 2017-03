ENIOLA AKINKUOTU The Nigeria Customs Service has quizzed no fewer than 15 officers as part of investigations into the illegal importation of 661 rifles in Lagos, SUNDAY PUNCH has learnt. The ranks of the officers range from assistant comptroller to superintendent, assistant superintendent and inspector. It was also learnt that two officers – Abdullahi I, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 11, 2017

from The Punch News