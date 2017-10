Olaide Oyelude, Katsina The authorities of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina have engaged the services of snake charmers to rid the campus of snakes and other dangerous reptiles. Sources said the step followed the death of a final year Economics student, Zainab Umar, last Monday after she was bitten by a snake three days earlier. […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 22, 2017

from The Punch News