Instant messaging service Snapchat surged in its debut trade Thursday, jumping more than 40 percent from the level set in the initial public offering Wednesday night. Snap Inc., trading under the ticker “SNAP” on the New York Stock Exchange, was up about 45.4 percent to $24.72 near 1630 GMT, shortly after logging its first trades. […]

Added March 02, 2017

from The Punch News