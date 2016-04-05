In life, we as humans face many struggles and grapple with so many feats to attain. Along the line, we nurture ambitions and craft visions that sometimes lead to us having certain obsessions and fantasies…a constant being the dream of befriending a celebrity. Nigerians, generally, have an obsession with celebrities and the lime light. This […] The post So You Really Wanna Be Friends with a Nigerian Celebrity on Social Media? Try These Tips! appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 24, 2017

from Bella Naija

