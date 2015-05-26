9

views
Unfave

Society Gagging Girls, Women from Reporting Sexual Violence

Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru is a specialist obstetrician and gynecologist who tends towards Public Health from the Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She has been in private practice in Lagos for over 10 years and dedicated a lot of her time working with non-governmental organisations and related agencies focusing on […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 27, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. How Olaoluwa Abagun Is Raising 250 Adolescent Girls To Help Prevent Sexual Violence In Alimosho
    added July 21, 2016 from Woman.ng
  2. LASG asks residents to report sexual violence cases
    added October 01, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Sexual violence among highest crimes in Lagos – CP
    added November 22, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. Protect girls, women from B’Haram, UNICEF urges Buhari
    added May 26, 2015 from The Punch News
  5. Girls rescued from the clutches of Boko Haram get unexpectedly hostile homecoming
    added February 18, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog